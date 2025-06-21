The United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, will open an office in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, urging Muslim countries to give the agency more support after Israel banned it.

Israel last year banned UNRWA, saying it had employed members of the Palestinian group Hamas who took part in the October 2023 attacks on Israel.

Türkiye has called Israel's assault on Gaza genocide and its move to ban UNRWA a violation of international law, particularly amid worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza, which has been reduced to rubble with millions displaced.

Addressing foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul on Saturday, Erdogan said opening an Ankara UNRWA office would deepen Türkiye's support for the agency.

"We must not allow UNRWA, which plays an irreplaceable role in terms of taking care of Palestinian refugees, to be paralysed by Israel. We expect our organisation and each member state to provide financial and moral support to UNRWA to thwart Israel's games," Erdogan said.