Nepal’s new interim government has issued travel bans on ousted prime minister KP Sharma Oli and four former senior officials as part of an investigation into deadly unrest earlier this month, the interior minister said on September 29.

Youth-led protests that began on September 8 over a brief social media ban and were fueled by economic hardship and corruption quickly turned into nationwide fury after a deadly crackdown.

At least 73 people were killed, the parliament and government offices were torched, and the government was ousted.

In addition to the ex-PM, travel bans were imposed on former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, former head of the National Investigation Department security agency, Hutaraj Thapa, along with two other senior bureaucrats.

Sushila Karki, serving as interim prime minister until elections in March 2026, set up a commission to investigate the violence.