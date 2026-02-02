Belgian authorities said that they are investigating cases of babies who may have fallen ill after consuming contaminated Nestle baby formula, following a nationwide recall of several products.

The Flemish Department of Healthcare said on Monday that the number of affected infants in the Flanders region could be underestimated, as doctors are not required to test for the cereulide toxin, the bacterial contaminant at the center of the recall.

Cereulide is a bacterial toxin that can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

"When babies present to a doctor with symptoms of a cereulide infection, the doctor is not required to take a stool sample and test for the infection," Joris Moonens, spokesperson for the department, told Flemish-speaking broadcaster VRT on Monday.

Largest preventive recall in country’s history

The first confirmed case of cereulide contamination in Flanders was reported on January 23. Since then, authorities have urged doctors to report any baby who consumed recalled formula and shows related symptoms.