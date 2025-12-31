TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
2 min read
Türkiye's HÜRJET deal with Spain opens new export opportunities, head of defence industry says
Haluk Gorgun says deal goes beyond aircraft sales to include systems and long-term cooperation.
Türkiye's HÜRJET deal with Spain opens new export opportunities, head of defence industry says
Defence official hails €2.6bn agreement as milestone for high-tech exports / AA
December 31, 2025

Türkiye’s defence industries chief has said that Spain’s decision to acquire 30 units of Türkiye’s first domestically developed jet trainer aircraft, HÜRJET, worth over $3 billion (€2.6 billion), has opened new export opportunities for Ankara.

Haluk Gorgun, speaking at a press conference at the Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in Ankara, said the agreement reflects Türkiye’s progress in defence and high technology over the past two decades.

He said that under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, Türkiye has become a country capable of producing high technology, meeting its own defence needs and sharing its capabilities with friendly and allied nations, while steadily strengthening its position in global markets.

Gorgun noted that the domestic production rate in the defence industry has reached between 82 percent and 83 percent.

"This export came with a product that we produced and developed with our own original design," he said, adding that around 200 companies contributed to the development of HÜRJET.

"Each of them took on significant responsibilities and fulfilled them to the best of their ability, delivering a combat training aircraft that is needed worldwide."

He said production of HÜRJET aircraft for Türkiye’s own needs is already underway, and that Spain, a member of the EU and NATO, expressed interest following technical evaluations, discussions with both countries’ air forces and assessments of industrial cooperation.

"We are happy and pleased to be exporting such a high-tech product to our ally Spain," Gorgun said.

RECOMMENDED

"This agreement is not just a training aircraft agreement. It is a comprehensive contract encompassing many innovations, including ground systems, simulation systems, maintenance systems and a cooperation model."

He added that such projects also benefit subcontractors and contribute to a defence sector that produces around 230 products for approximately 185 countries.

RelatedTRT World - HÜRJET deal marks historic defence export breakthrough for Türkiye

Export prospects

Gorgun said the agreement creates opportunities for technological collaboration, integration of different payloads and subsystems, and the possibility of jointly developing and exporting future versions to third countries.

"A Spanish-style version, updated according to Spain’s own needs, will also be included in this package," he said, stressing that Türkiye prioritises win-win models with partner countries that deliver both technological and economic benefits.

Spain signed the agreement with Turkish Aerospace Industries on Monday, formalising the €2.6 billion purchase of 30 HÜRJET aircraft.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown