Türkiye’s defence industries chief has said that Spain’s decision to acquire 30 units of Türkiye’s first domestically developed jet trainer aircraft, HÜRJET, worth over $3 billion (€2.6 billion), has opened new export opportunities for Ankara.

Haluk Gorgun, speaking at a press conference at the Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in Ankara, said the agreement reflects Türkiye’s progress in defence and high technology over the past two decades.

He said that under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, Türkiye has become a country capable of producing high technology, meeting its own defence needs and sharing its capabilities with friendly and allied nations, while steadily strengthening its position in global markets.

Gorgun noted that the domestic production rate in the defence industry has reached between 82 percent and 83 percent.

"This export came with a product that we produced and developed with our own original design," he said, adding that around 200 companies contributed to the development of HÜRJET.

"Each of them took on significant responsibilities and fulfilled them to the best of their ability, delivering a combat training aircraft that is needed worldwide."

He said production of HÜRJET aircraft for Türkiye’s own needs is already underway, and that Spain, a member of the EU and NATO, expressed interest following technical evaluations, discussions with both countries’ air forces and assessments of industrial cooperation.

"We are happy and pleased to be exporting such a high-tech product to our ally Spain," Gorgun said.