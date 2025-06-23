Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to expand its attacks against Israel, a day after US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“The criminal United States, in its continued full-scale support for the Zionist regime’s aggression, blatantly violated the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran last night, directly entered into war with Iran, and trespassing upon Iran’s sacred soil,” Ebrahim Zolfaqari, a spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, the IRGC's construction wing, said in a video statement on Monday.

He said the US strikes on Iranian sites were carried out “with the aim of reviving the dying Zionist regime.”

The Iranian spokesperson vowed to respond to the US attack with "powerful and targeted operations" with "unpredictable consequences.”

Israeli attack on Tehran, targeting Evin Prison

Israel launched a new wave of air strikes on targets in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Monday, the Israeli military said.

“The army is currently striking regime targets and oppressive government bodies in the heart of Tehran with unprecedented force,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said.

Katz said the strikes targeted the headquarters of Basij, a paramilitary organisation operating under IRGC, and the Evin Prison in the northwest of Tehran.

The Times of Israel news outlet said that the prison was targeted to facilitate the escape of prisoners. "At this moment, Air Force planes are deepening strikes in the Tehran area, focusing on Revolutionary Guards headquarters,” army spokesman Efi Defrin said.