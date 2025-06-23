TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Türkiye doing its utmost to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdogan
Ankara never condones attacks against Iran’s sovereignty, security of the region, "no matter who they come from," Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Türkiye doing its utmost to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdogan
Germany said that Türkiye plays an “important role” amid international diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iran-Israel war. / AA
June 23, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye is making intense efforts to prevent attacks by Israel and its supporters against Iran from turning into "a greater disaster.”

Erdogan's remarks came during his address at a trade union event on Monday in the capital Ankara.

Ankara never condones attacks against Iran’s sovereignty and the security of region, "no matter who they come from," Erdogan said.

"We clearly express our reaction," he added.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump’s bunker-busters are just a small part of Israel-US proxy war for regime change in Iran

Türkiye’s key role

Meanwhile, Germany has said that Türkiye plays an “important role” amid international diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iran-Israel conflict.

“There will be a whole series of talks (on Iran) on the sidelines (of this week’s NATO summit in The Hague),” a top-ranking chancellery official told media representatives in Berlin, speaking on condition of anonymity.

RECOMMENDED

“We will certainly have the opportunity to talk about it with the Americans. There are other partners as well. I'm thinking of Türkiye right now. They are important and play an important role.” He pointed to the latest talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the Iranian crisis, saying the sides “informed each other about crisis management efforts.”

“The chancellor informed the Turkish president about the message with which he was holding his talks, and the Turkish president also indicated that, despite important nuances of difference, there is a great deal of agreement in the assessment of the risk posed by the Iranian nuclear programme, for example, and with regard to further Iranian escalation,” the official said.

'The region cannot endure another war'

On Saturday, on the sidelines of an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Istanbul, Erdogan met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and discussed the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict during their talks.

The two leaders discussed the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran as well as broader regional and global issues, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye has shown a firm stance against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria and has the same position on strikes against Iran. He underlined that “the region cannot endure another war,” calling for an immediate halt to Israeli aggression and a return to diplomacy as the path to resolving nuclear disputes.

Noting that Türkiye is ready to do its part, including facilitating dialogue, Erdogan "emphasised the need for immediate steps to start diplomacy through technical and high-level talks between Iran and the US, and reaffirmed that Türkiye will continue to support this process."

Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation