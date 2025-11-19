Jake Lang, a Republican candidate for the US Senate, has attempted to burn a copy of the Quran during an anti-Islam march in the Muslim-American hub of Dearborn, Michigan.

Lang had what appears to be a canister of lighter fluid in his hand as he threw Islam's holy book to the ground during Tuesday’s rally, prompting a counter-protester to reach down and grab it before it was set alight, according to footage of the incident posted to social media by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager.

"Don't burn it, man. You can't burn it," the counter-protester said after he was able to take it away.

Lang, who is running for the Senate in the state of Florida after receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, then said he had another copy of the Quran.

Another video posted by Gutenschwager appears to show Lang slapping a package of bacon on the holy book as the same counter-protester tells him: “This is disrespectful."

A disproven belief