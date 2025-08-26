WORLD
2 min read
Syria won't join Abraham Accords: Al Sharaa
Ahead of his September UN debut, Syria’s Ahmed al Sharaa says Damascus aims to end disputes and revive the 1974 Golan Heights deal.
Syria won't join Abraham Accords: Al Sharaa
Al Sharaa said the Middle East needs a “zero-problems” approach, with Syria seeking stability through economic recovery and rebuilding. / AFP
August 26, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has ruled out joining the Abraham Accords, insisting that his country’s conflict with Israel is fundamentally different from that of other Arab states.

In remarks published by Saudi magazine Al-Majalla, al Sharaa said Syria’s approach is based on “zero problems” with neighbours, but stressed that normalisation with Israel is not on the table.

“The accords were signed with states that had no occupied land or direct conflicts with Israel. Syria’s situation is different; we have the Golan Heights under occupation,” he said.

The Abraham Accords are US-brokered agreements signed during US President Donald Trump’s first term in 2020 to normalise ties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

The Syrian leader said Damascus’ priority is to revive the 1974 UN-brokered Disengagement Agreement or a similar arrangement to stabilise southern Syria under international supervision.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria condemns Israeli assaults on its territory, urges international action to stop violations

Seeking stability

Al Sharaa also pointed to his upcoming appearance at the UN General Assembly in New York in September, the first by a Syrian president since 1967, describing it as a sign of Syria’s gradual reintegration into international diplomacy.

RECOMMENDED

“This participation is itself a message Syria is no longer in isolation,” he said, noting that relations have opened in recent years with the US, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and European states.

He emphasised that Damascus is seeking regional stability rather than confrontation.

“Our strategy is to defuse tensions, resolve disputes and focus on reconstruction. Syria will not be dragged into wars,” he said.

Al Sharaa stressed that the wider Middle East “needs a zero-problems approach,” arguing that the war in Syria had destabilised the entire region. He said Damascus now wants to project stability by improving its economy and offering a model of recovery.

The Syrian president said the formation of Syria’s new government carried a message to Lebanon, Iraq and others in the region: “I reject sectarian quotas. What we want is participation and shared responsibility in governing the country, and above all the promotion of citizenship.”

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by al Sharaa was formed in January.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel wants peace with Lebanon, Syria but vows to keep occupied Golan Heights

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
China voices 'deep concern' as Israeli strikes hit Gaza despite ceasefire
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power