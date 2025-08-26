Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has ruled out joining the Abraham Accords, insisting that his country’s conflict with Israel is fundamentally different from that of other Arab states.

In remarks published by Saudi magazine Al-Majalla, al Sharaa said Syria’s approach is based on “zero problems” with neighbours, but stressed that normalisation with Israel is not on the table.

“The accords were signed with states that had no occupied land or direct conflicts with Israel. Syria’s situation is different; we have the Golan Heights under occupation,” he said.

The Abraham Accords are US-brokered agreements signed during US President Donald Trump’s first term in 2020 to normalise ties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

The Syrian leader said Damascus’ priority is to revive the 1974 UN-brokered Disengagement Agreement or a similar arrangement to stabilise southern Syria under international supervision.

Seeking stability

Al Sharaa also pointed to his upcoming appearance at the UN General Assembly in New York in September, the first by a Syrian president since 1967, describing it as a sign of Syria’s gradual reintegration into international diplomacy.