Washington, DC — Tempo is rising in the US as federal authorities fan out across New Orleans, Louisiana and the twin cities of Minneapolis and St Paul, Minnesota, in the Trump administration's widening clampdown on what it says are illegal immigrants.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched its New Orleans push named "Operation Catahoula Crunch."

In Minneapolis and St Paul, a separate US immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation is focusing on "undocumented" Somali immigrants, according to federal officials.

This follows days of political heat after President Donald Trump told his Cabinet that he does not want illegal Somali immigrants in the US, calling Representative Ilhan Omar, the Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota, "garbage" who should "go back to where she came from."

"His obsession with me is creepy," Omar hit back. "I hope he gets the help he desperately needs."

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the president was "absolutely right to highlight the problems caused by the radical Somali migrants."

While announcing the New Orleans sting, the Trump administration claimed that it was pursuing "the worst of the worst" criminals who were in the country illegally.

These moves run parallel to earlier crackdowns in Los Angeles, Chicago, Memphis and Charlotte. Each one of those operations has brought the same warnings from Democratic leaders and the same unease among local communities bracing for federal agents.

Enforcement raids in Charlotte have resulted in the arrest of more than 425 undocumented immigrants since the operation began, the agency stated on Wednesday. The DHS added that the operation "is progressing."

Over the months, the system itself has shifted. Illegal border crossings are down, asylum and refugee pathways are blocked from several countries, and US work visas are tightening.

Related TRT Afrika - Trump says he doesn't want Somalis in US as ICE plans operation in Minneapolis

Shift in mood

New Orleans, a city of about 384,000 people, is the latest Democratic-run target.



Federal teams previously poured into Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, and now the city, often called "Hollywood South", finds itself in the same cycle.

The Charlotte operation ended only days ago. Now the focus is here.

Inside New Orleans, the mood has changed. Mayor-elect Democrat Helena Moreno speaks of streets where tension sits just under the surface.

"It’s more than nervousness. I mean people are incredibly fearful of what could be coming," she says.

She argues the tactics are not aimed at the most dangerous offenders. "What they’re seeing on TV and reports that they’re seeing is not that Border Patrol is going after the most violent criminals. That’s not what they’re seeing."

"What they’re seeing is what appears to be racial profiling of brown people and then going after these individuals and treating them like they are these significantly violent offenders," adds Moreno.

Meanwhile, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick says the police won’t conduct immigration arrests.

"To be in the country undocumented is a civil issue," Kirkpatrick says. "We will not enforce civil law."