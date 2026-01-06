Qatar has said it is in active talks with regional and international partners to reopen the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, firmly rejecting what it described as Israeli political blackmail over humanitarian access.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha on Tuesday that Qatar has been working with Egypt, Türkiye and the United States since the outset of the Gaza ceasefire to move negotiations into a second phase.

“There are ongoing contacts and discussions in this regard, but there are many obstacles,” Ansari said, stressing that humanitarian aid must not be used as leverage in political disputes.

His remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would not reopen the Rafah crossing until the remains of the last Israeli captive are returned from Gaza.

Deadline for Hamas disarmament