Qatar demands Rafah crossing reopening, denounces Israeli 'political blackmail'
Doha says talks are ongoing with Türkiye, Egypt, and the US to unlock Gaza aid access as Israel links border reopening to hostage remains.
Israel has kept the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing closed since May 2024 as part of its offensive on Gaza. / AP
January 6, 2026

Qatar has said it is in active talks with regional and international partners to reopen the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, firmly rejecting what it described as Israeli political blackmail over humanitarian access.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha on Tuesday that Qatar has been working with Egypt, Türkiye and the United States since the outset of the Gaza ceasefire to move negotiations into a second phase.

“There are ongoing contacts and discussions in this regard, but there are many obstacles,” Ansari said, stressing that humanitarian aid must not be used as leverage in political disputes.

His remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would not reopen the Rafah crossing until the remains of the last Israeli captive are returned from Gaza. 

Deadline for Hamas disarmament

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that Netanyahu reaffirmed the position following talks in Washington and also signalled plans to set a deadline for Hamas to disarm.

“We reject political blackmail and call for humanitarian aid not to be used as a political tool,” Ansari said, adding that efforts continue to reach understandings that would allow the crossing to reopen and advance the ceasefire framework.

Israel has kept the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing closed since May 2024 as part of its offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 71,400 Palestinians — most of them women and children — and wounded over 171,000 since October 2023.

Under the first phase of the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, Hamas released all living Israeli hostages and returned the remains of 28 others. 

The group says it is still searching for the body of the final captive amid widespread destruction across the enclave.

Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have carried out hundreds of ceasefire violations since the agreement began, killing 422 Palestinians and injuring more than 1,100.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
