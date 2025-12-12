WORLD
1 min read
Deported migrants arrive in Kosovo from US as per deal with Trump: PM
Balkan nation starts receiving migrants rejected by the US under a one-year hosting accord amid looming elections.
Deported migrants arrive in Kosovo from US as per deal with Trump: PM
Albin Kurti faces political pressure as Washington accuses his party of undermining stability. [File photo] / Reuters
December 12, 2025

Kosovo has begun taking in migrants slated for deportation from the United States under an agreement reached with the administration of President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Thursday.

In a televised interview, Kurti confirmed that one or two migrants have already arrived, noting that Kosovo is accepting people “whom the United States does not want on its territory.”

The deal, finalised in June, allows Kosovo to host up to 50 migrants for a one-year period, according to the government.

By signing the accord, Kosovo, one of Europe's poorest countries, wanted to express its "eternal gratitude" for US support since it broke away from Serbia in 2008, the government said in June.

RECOMMENDED

Kurti came to power in February, but his government has since fallen and a new election will be held on December 28.

The United States has had harsh words for Kurti’s party, accusing it of "undermining the stability" of Kosovo by preventing a Serbian political party from running in the December elections.

Kosovo has also ratified an agreement with Denmark to host foreign prisoners convicted in the country, who will be able to serve sentences in a Kosovo prison.

RelatedWhy Is Trump’s Administration Against Kosovo’s PM? - TRT World - TRT World
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer