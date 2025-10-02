A recent surge in drone incursions across Eastern Europe has exposed a significant weakness in the continent’s air defence capabilities. This concerning situation has raised serious questions about Europe's ability to respond to a large-scale drone swarm attack.

The most significant event occurred over Poland during the night of September 9–10, when nearly 20 Russian drones reportedly entered its airspace. Polish F-16 fighters, along with allied aircraft, were dispatched to intercept the target. While some drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed, others managed to evade detection.

This vulnerability was seen beyond Poland: Romania monitored a drone in its airspace for almost an hour, Estonia reported several violations, and in Denmark, unidentified drones forced temporary shutdowns at different airports and caused panic in military installations.

The pattern of violations showed that the threat was not isolated but part of a broader challenge to allied airspace security. In response to a security threat, Poland invoked Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which allows a member state to request consultations with other allies. This action has only occurred seven times since NATO was founded in 1949.

These incidents, including airspace violations by jets and drones, are widely seen as a form of ‘hybrid warfare’ aimed at probing vulnerabilities, assessing response times, and projecting intimidation.

Although Russia denies any intent or involvement, European and NATO officials view these actions as a deliberate effort to test the transatlantic alliance's resolve and its support for Ukraine.

Within days, NATO launched Operation Eastern Sentry , deploying fighter jets, naval ships, and surveillance equipment along the eastern border from Finland to Bulgaria.

NATO Secretary-General Rutte emphasised that NATO's Eastern Sentry mission demonstrated the alliance's readiness.

However, the rapid deployment also revealed an unsettling reality: Europe’s current air defence systems are inadequate against such threats.

The defence gap along the eastern front is significant, with NATO estimated to have only about 5 percent of the needed capacity. It is now crucial to prioritise the acquisition of advanced, effective defence systems, especially those designed to counter this new era of hybrid warfare.

Addressing this challenge requires a layered, networked system that integrates modern radar, electronic warfare, and rapid interception technologies to counter a wide and adaptable range of aerial threats.

The sudden urgency behind building a ‘drone wall’ reflects Europe’s need to close a critical gap in its defence.

From aspiration to necessity



The drone incursion forced Poland and its allies to deploy advanced air defence systems against low-cost drones, revealing a fundamental weakness in Europe’s defence structure.

Deploying fighter jets and missiles against low-cost drones is more than a budgetary concern; it points to a broader imbalance in force structure.



Relying on high-end assets for low-end threats strains resources and risks reducing overall readiness and flexibility.

The incident exposes a more fundamental strategic flaw. European defence planning remains based on Cold War assumptions, emphasising large-scale, state-on-state conflicts, whereas adversaries are increasingly employing persistent, low-cost drone tactics to gradually deplete resources.

If European defences do not adapt, adversaries can systematically impose disproportionate financial and operational burdens, slowly weakening both deterrence and the ability to respond to more advanced threats.

This imbalance has revived momentum behind the ‘drone wall’ concept, initially proposed by Lithuania in 2023. Once dismissed as aspirational, it is now treated as a strategic necessity.

Following the Poland drone incursion, European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius called for the urgent development of drone defence along the EU’s entire eastern flank, signalling a shift from ad hoc national measures toward coordinated regional defence.

The drone wall signifies a strategic shift rather than just a single technological solution.

It employs a layered defence system that includes inexpensive electronic warfare (jamming, spoofing), detection networks, interceptor drones, mobile guns, and missile systems.

Each layer targets threats at different points, providing a graduated response that uses costly systems only for high-value targets.

This layered approach serves two core functions. First, it boosts cost efficiency by matching defensive responses to the economic scale of the threat, reducing the attritional advantage that drones currently provide to adversaries.

Second, it enhances operational resilience by spreading defensive capacity across multiple layers, decreasing single-point vulnerabilities. By shifting from reactive, high-cost interception to proactive, scalable defence, the drone wall provides a practical way to restore balance in Europe’s air defence posture.