Israel’s so-called Settlement Affairs Minister, Orit Strock, has denounced US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” as a “bad plan”, calling on Israel to occupy Gaza.

Speaking to the settler radio station, Galey Israel, Strock said Israeli soldiers should not be sacrificed for “a flawed initiative”.

“We are not supposed to endanger our soldiers for this bad plan, and I may have to leave the government,” she said on Sunday.

Her remarks came days after Trump signed the founding charter of the "Board of Peace” on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, formalising a proposal he had put forward.

Strock questioned who would govern Gaza if Israeli forces re-entered and occupied the enclave, saying such a move would come at a high cost.

“Let’s assume the Israeli army really enters and occupies Gaza; to whom would we hand it over? To the Palestinian Authority? We did that in 2005 and saw the result,” she said.

Calls for exclusive Israeli control

In 2005, Israel withdrew its forces from Gaza and dismantled settlements under a unilateral disengagement plan implemented during the tenure of then Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

“Israel should remain the sole authority in Gaza after disarming the territory and defeating Hamas,” Strock said.

The current second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which took effect on October 10, includes provisions calling for the disarmament of Hamas and other Palestinian factions, an additional Israeli military withdrawal from the enclave and the launch of reconstruction efforts.