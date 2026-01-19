US President Donald Trump has told Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that he no longer feels obligated to focus exclusively on peace, while reiterating his demand for US control over Greenland.

In a letter sent to Store, published on Monday, Trump cited Norway’s failure to award him the Nobel Peace Prize and said this had influenced his approach to international affairs.

"Dear Jonas: Since your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for stopping 8 wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be dominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States," he said.

The message was first made public by PBS NewsHour foreign correspondent Nick Schifrin and later confirmed by the Norwegian prime minister’s office.

In the same message, Trump questioned Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland and argued that the island cannot be protected from Russia or China without US involvement.

“Denmark cannot protect this land from Russia or China … The world is not safe unless we have complete and total control of Greenland,” he added.

‘Now is the time’

Store told NRK that the letter came in response to a joint message he had earlier sent to Trump together with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, opposing Washington’s plans to impose higher tariffs on Norway, Finland and other countries.