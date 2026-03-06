Indonesia will withdraw from the Board of Peace, initiated by US President Donald Trump, if it fails to support Palestinian independence, President Prabowo Subianto told Islamic scholars in Jakarta, state-run media reported on Friday.

The Indonesian leader conveyed the position during a meeting with more than 160 Islamic scholars at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Thursday evening, state-run Antara News reported, citing Cholil Nafis, deputy chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

The president is "determined to direct it (Board of Peace) toward Palestinian independence. He is ready to withdraw if the council fails to advocate for this cause,” Nafis told reporters after the meeting with Prabowo.

He said the Indonesian government intends to use its role in the forum to advocate for Palestinian interests.

Separately, Nafis suggested that Indonesia should prioritise diplomatic efforts through international institutions such as the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for the Palestinian cause.