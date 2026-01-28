Nearly two million military personnel have been killed, wounded, or gone missing in the war in Ukraine, according to a study published by a US think-tank.

The report, released on Tuesday by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), has said Russia’s war in Ukraine has resulted in about 1.2 million Russian casualties and between 500,000 and 600,000 Ukrainian casualties.

CSIS has estimated that Russian forces have suffered as many as 325,000 killed since the war began nearly four years ago, accounting for the majority of the losses.

"No major power has suffered anywhere near these numbers of casualties or fatalities in any war since World War II," the study said, adding that Russian forces have continued to advance "remarkably slowly on the battlefield" despite the scale of the losses.

Ukrainian forces have also sustained heavy casualties, with between 100,000 and 140,000 troops killed between February 2022 and December 2025, according to the report.

The study has warned that the toll could rise further, saying combined Russian and Ukrainian casualties "may be as high as 1.8 million and could reach two million total casualties by the spring of 2026."