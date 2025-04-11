Washington, DC — Erasmus K. Kersting doesn't blink when he lays it out: This is how economic wars start — and like real ones, they rarely end clean.

The Villanova professor, who is the department chair and a noted economist at the storied university, speaks with the poise of someone who's been charting trade curves since the first round of Trump tariffs hit.

Today, he's watching history repeat itself — with sharper edges.

"At this point, everyone will be hit," Kersting tells TRT World.

"US consumers will see prices rise while firms lose demand abroad. It's a trade war now — tariffs hitting both sides of the market. And the US consumer loses either way."

On April 9, US President Donald Trump paused most tariffs for 90 days — except on China. There, he didn't blink either.

In response to Beijing's 84 percent retaliatory tariffs, Washington upped the ante to a blistering 125 percent — and then added another 20 percent in penalties. The total? A record-breaking 145 percent.

China fired back, pushing its own levies on US goods to 125 percent. The result: an escalation that has markets rattling, supply chains grinding, and two superpowers digging in.

Kersting adds: "Some goods may become more expensive. Others might disappear altogether. And while Chinese consumers will feel some pain, their economy isn't as consumption-driven as America's. In that sense, China has the upper hand here."

Related TRT Global - How Trump's tariffs undermined US bonds' reputation as a safe haven

Cold trade war turns hot

Sarah Klein, a New York-based macroeconomist, frames it in clinical terms.

"Smartphones. Laptops. Toys. These make up the fabric of American consumption — and up to 85 percent come from China," she tells TRT World.

"Tariffs of 145 percent mean that a $1,000 iPhone may retail for $1,400. And that's before the 10 percent baseline tariffs hit everything else."

Prices are expected to surge. Inflation, which had dipped below 3 percent, is projected to soar to 4.4 percent by year's end. JPMorgan warns of a looming 60 percent recession.

And that's just the consumer side.

In the US heartland, soybean exports to China — once a $14 billion trade artery — have dropped by 25 percent. Agricultural tech firms (firms producing farm equipment, precision agriculture tech, or inputs like seeds and fertilizers) may find their China sales "significantly impacted."

Even sectors meant to benefit, like steel and aluminum, are feeling the pinch. Input costs for auto and machinery firms are up 15 percent.

"One hand giveth, the other taketh away," Klein says.

In China, the pain is likely to be equally acute. Foxconn may hit a revenue loss. Guangdong's factories could be laying off workers.

Winners, losers, and the new trade map

But in every fire, some find fuel.

Vietnam's exports to the US are booming, up 50 percent since 2020. Mexico, now the top US trading partner, is scaling up auto production. India is emerging as a major electronics hub, with Apple shifting 15 percent of iPhone production there.