A convoy of more than 1,000 activists from North African countries departed Tunisia’s capital, beginning a land journey toward Gaza to break Israel's siege of Palestinian territory and also show solidarity with Palestinians.

The Maghreb resilience convoy, organised by the Coordination for Joint Action for Palestine, set off on Monday from central Tunis after participants from Tunisia, Mauritania, Morocco, and Algeria completed registration. Dozens of supporters waved Palestinian and Tunisian flags as the convoy departed.

“This convoy is part of a global initiative involving more than 30 countries from Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia,” Mohamed Amine Bennour, the convoy’s medical coordinator, told Anadolu.

“We are moving in coordination with various organisations aiming to reach Gaza by land, sea, and air,” he added, stressing their goal is to reach Gaza by land and to raise global awareness of what is happening there through events they hold along the way.

Bennour said additional groups from the cities of Sousse, Sfax, and Gabes would join the convoy as it travels across Tunisia, before continuing through Libya and Egypt.

"After crossing Tunisia, we plan to reach Gaza via Libya and Egypt. We are coordinating with initiatives such as the March on Gaza, the Global March on Gaza, and the Freedom Flotilla, which consists of many ships."

Related TRT Global - Global outrage grows as Israeli forces intercept Gaza-bound aid ship Madleen

12 buses, 100 other vehicles

Jawaher Channa, a member of the organising committee, said the convoy’s preparations were complete.