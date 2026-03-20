The UK has approved an expansion of US access to British bases for operations targeting Iranian missile capabilities threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Downing Street has said.

A government statement said that in a Friday meeting, Cabinet ministers “confirmed that the agreement for the US to use UK bases in the collective self-defence of the region includes US defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz."

The government stressed that “the principles behind the UK’s approach to the conflict remain the same” and calling for “urgent de-escalation and a swift resolution to the war."

The Cabinet ministers “condemned Iran’s expansion of its targets to include international shipping. They agreed that Iran’s reckless strikes, including on Red Ensign (British Shipping Registers) vessels and those of our close allies and Gulf partners, risked pushing the region further into crisis and worsening the economic impact being felt in the UK and around the world."

Writing on US social media company X, opposition Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called the decision the "mother of all U-turns."

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