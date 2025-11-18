US
Thousands affected as X suffers widespread global outage
The outage comes amid a technical issue at Cloudflare, also affecting OpenAI, Facebook, AWS, Spotify, and other major platforms.
Users of X have faced issues with the site between 1118GTM and 1218GTM, the data showed [FILE]. / Reuters
November 18, 2025

US social media company X was down for thousands of users worldwide, according to the outage-tracking site Downdetector.com.

Users of X, owned by Elon Musk, have faced issues with the site between 1118GTM and 1218GTM, the data showed on Tuesday.

Users in several countries, including Türkiye, the US, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Poland, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom, reported having trouble accessing X.

The shutdown came amid a technical issue at Cloudflare, a US company that provides services to protect millions of websites from harmful attacks.

OpenAI, Facebook, Amazon Web Services (AWS), bet365, Canva, Spotify, BrightHR and League of Legends also suffered outages, according to the tracking site.

"We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly," Cloudflare said on its status page.

Later, the company said that it had identified the issue and was implementing a fix.

Cloudflare also stated that to fix the issue, the "WARP access" in London was disabled, which means users in London attempting to access the internet via "WARP" will now see a connection error.

Until now, more than 1,000 problems have been reported by users.

No immediate response or statement has been issued by X yet.

The outage follows the Amazon Web Services (AWS) incident last month, which also disrupted many online services for hours.

SOURCE:AA
