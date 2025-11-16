In pictures: Fans turn Palestine, Basque region match into strong show of support for Palestinians
Fans wave Palestinian flags during the match. / AA
November 16, 2025

Tens of thousands of fans have turned San Mames Stadium, the home of Spain's Athletic Bilbao, into a show of support for Palestinians, after Israel's two-year genocide in besieged Gaza.

Fans, which organisers said were over 50,000, rocked pro-Palestine chants, banners and Palestinian flags during a friendly match between Palestine and Spain’s Basque Country.

They also displayed pictures of Suleiman Al-Obeid, the former captain of Palestine's team, who was killed by Israel in Gaza while waiting for humanitarian aid.

Before the match started, the Palestinian team posed with a banner that read "Stop the Genocide."

The Palestinian team will face another regional team next week in Barcelona, according to reports.

Thousands of protesters rallied in Bilbao in support of Palestinians before the game.

Funds from the game will be given to humanitarian organisations in the blockaded enclave, according to Palestine's captain, Yaser Hamed, who was born in Bilbao and participated in the game.

Here are some of the images

