EU prosecutor in Greece arrests 37 over agricultural funds fraud and money laundering scheme
Members of organised criminal group allegedly inflated livestock numbers to increase their subsidy entitlements among other means of fraud, says prosecutor’s office.
Greece arrests 37 in EU agricultural funds fraud and money laundering probe. / AP
October 23, 2025

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Athens announced on Wednesday that it arrested 37 members of an organised criminal group across Greece over their involvement in fraud involving agricultural funds from the European Union and money laundering.

The arrests came in the scope of an investigation that revealed that the group, since at least 2018, allegedly exploited procedural gaps in the submission of Single Aid Applications under the bloc’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), using falsified or misleading documents to claim agricultural subsidies from OPEKEPE, the state agency responsible for managing EU agricultural subsidies in Greece, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The office also reported that the group is suspected of fraudulently declaring agricultural land and pastures that did not belong to them or did not meet eligibility criteria, and of inflating livestock numbers to increase their subsidy entitlements.

“Part of the misappropriated money was allegedly spent on luxury goods, travel and vehicles to disguise the funds as lawful assets,” it added.

The office noted that competent Greek state authorities supported the investigations and searches across the country.

Greek authorities seize cash, gold in Rhodes bribery scandal

SOURCE:AA
