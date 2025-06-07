Amid open United States’ designs to acquire Greenland, France’s president is set to visit the island in a show of European solidarity.

France’s Emmanuel Macron, along with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, whose country Greenland is part of, will visit the autonomous territory on June 15, said a statement by Frederiksen’s office on Saturday.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the head of Greenland’s parliament, will talk with Macron and Frederiksen about security in the North Atlantic, along with topics such as economic development, the climate crisis, and energy.

"It has been encouraging to experience the great international support for Greenland and the Kingdom in the difficult foreign policy situation in recent months," said Frederiksen in the statement, praising Macron's visit as “yet another concrete testament to European unity.”

Interest spurned

Since returning to the Oval Office in January, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland despite Denmark's firm rejections.