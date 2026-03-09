WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US Democrats demand impartial probe into deadly Iran school strike
The New York Times says it has authenticated video uploaded by Iran's semi-official Mehr News showing a US Tomahawk cruise missile striking the school.
US Democrats demand impartial probe into deadly Iran school strike
Funeral of the victims following an Israeli strike on a school in Minab / Reuters
8 hours ago

US Democratic lawmakers have urged the Pentagon to conduct an impartial probe of a reported attack on a school in Iran that left dozens dead, after allegations that American forces were to blame.

Iran has accused Israel and the United States of conducting the strike on the elementary school in the southern city of Minab at the start of the war. Iran says the blast killed more than 150 people, most of them students.

"Independent analysis credibly suggests the strike may have been conducted by US forces, which, if true, would make it one of the worst cases of civilian casualties in decades of American military action in the Middle East," several high-ranking senators said in a joint statement on Monday.

"The killing of school children is appalling and unacceptable under any circumstance," they added, saying the tragedy must be "fully and impartially reviewed" by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

RelatedTRT World - US investigation points to likely American role in Iran school bombing — report

The New York Times says it has authenticated video uploaded by Iran's semi-official Mehr News showing a US Tomahawk cruise missile striking a structure described as a clinic inside a Revolutionary Guards' base next to the school.

RECOMMENDED

According to the Times, only the United States is using Tomahawks in this war.

The Times previously reported that US military statements indicating forces were attacking naval targets near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, where a Revolutionary Guard's base is located, "suggest they were most likely to have carried out the strike."

The lawmakers said the incident is all the more worrisome given what they called Hegseth's "openly cavalier approach" to the use of force. He said last week US strikes in Iran wouldn’t be bound by "stupid rules of engagement."

The statement's signatories included Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

RelatedTRT World - Children must not be 'collateral damage' in Middle East war: UN committee
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
NATO launches Arctic drills focused on civilians
Iran threatens to seize assets of citizens abroad 'guilty of collaborating' with US and Israel
Bangladesh shuts all universities to save energy amid fuel crisis
Oil just breached $100 as US-Israeli war on Iran enters 10th day. Here are the repercussions
Belgium synagogue damaged in explosion, no wounded: police
Footage shows US missile hitting near Iranian elementary school — report
Israel preparing for at least month-long war with Iran: Report
US, South Korea kick off major springtime military drills
Trump claims US sank Iran’s navy, destroyed most missile launch platforms
US orders embassy staff members to leave Saudi Arabia as war on Iran continues
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader?
Oil prices surge past $105 a barrel as war on Iran continues
Iran says US attack on warship off Sri Lanka killed 104
Erdogan pays tribute to grieving mothers on International Women’s Day
Trump, Starmer hold call after US president's 'once great ally' jibe