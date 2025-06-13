"Why do they attack us? What did we do?" asked Maria, whose name has been changed to protect her identity.

"I don't want to run, cause I did nothing bad," the 38-year-old sales assistant from Romania told AFP standing on her doorstep, her face taut with fear.

"When I go in the street people are looking at us very bad... they blame me... When they say go home, I say, home is here for me."

Riots erupted late on Monday in Ballymena, just northwest of Belfast, after two teenage boys were arrested and charged with the attempted rape of a young girl.

Although police have not confirmed their ethnicity, the fact that they asked for a Romanian interpreter in court has cast suspicion on the town's long-established Romanian and eastern European migrant community.

Police and politicians have hit back against what has been dubbed "racist thuggery" and denounced violence against a community which they said has always been very well integrated.

The communities who have been targeted "are not criminals. They contribute positively to society here," said Northern Ireland police chief Jon Boutcher.

"They are valued members of society."

Hateful graffiti

Political commentator Alex Kane said there were wider forces at play.

"The original demonstration in Ballymena... was intended to demonstrate solidarity with and sympathy for a girl," said Kane, a former director of communications for the Ulster Unionist Party.

He highlighted that there were also concerns about rising cases of femicide in the province.

"But as always in Northern Ireland, there is another agenda in play," he told AFP.

"Most of those involved in the rioting -- including large numbers of teenagers -- were from the working class loyalist community and, almost certainly, were acting with a nod of approval from key figures linked to loyalist paramilitarism" who want to remain part of the United Kingdom.

Four people have now been charged -- most of them teenage boys.

The violence in which 41 police officers were hurt and 15 people arrested, with homes and businesses torched, has left behind a scared community.