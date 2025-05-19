Various events across Türkiye were held as part of the 19 May Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day, marking the 106th anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s arrival in Samsun on 19 May 1919, to launch the War of Independence.

On Monday morning, people across the country gathered to pay tribute to the great leader as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the importance of empowering young people on this historical day.

Erdogan said Türkiye provides opportunities for youth to discover their potential in every field — from science to art, sports to agriculture, diplomacy to nuclear technologies — and will continue to walk hand in hand, arm in arm with them.

In the capital Ankara, thousands visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence and the national anthem, followed by a delegation led by Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, joined by young representatives from across the country.

“You kindled the flame of independence in Samsun 106 years ago; today, that very flame endures across this land as a symbol of unity, serenity and hope,” Bak wrote in the ceremonial ledger.

Shaping the country’s future

On May 16, 1919, Ataturk departed from Istanbul aboard the Bandirma ferry. Three days later, on May 19, he arrived at Dil (Reji) Pier in Samsun—a date now widely viewed as the beginning of the Turkish War of Independence.

At the time, he was appointed Inspector General of the Ottoman Armies by the Ottoman government, which was under pressure from Allied occupation forces in Istanbul.

Instead of adhering to the official mandate, Ataturk launched a national movement to end foreign occupation and reshape the future of Anatolia.