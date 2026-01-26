WORLD
Civilians cross humanitarian corridor in Syria's Ayn al-Arab
Civilians in the district of Aleppo province, occupied by the YPG terror group, have started to cross the Nour Ali corridor designated by the Syrian army.
(FILE) Syrian army stand guard at al-Hol camp, located south of Al-Hasakah, Syria, January 25, 2026. / AA
January 26, 2026

Civilians in Syria’s Ayn al-Arab district of Aleppo province, which is under the occupation of the terrorist organisation YPG, have begun crossing a humanitarian corridor opened by the Syrian army, state media reported.

According to Syria’s state television, Alikhbaria Syria TV, families in Ayn al-Arab started using the “Nour Ali” humanitarian corridor, designated by the Operation Command of the Syrian army to ensure the safe exit of civilians.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

The Operations Committee announced on Sunday that two humanitarian corridors had been opened along the Raqqa-Hasakah-Aleppo axis.

Under the plan, the first corridor was established near the village of Tal Dawud on the Raqqa-Hasakah road in coordination with the Hasakah governorate. The second was opened near the village of Nour Ali at the Ayn al-Arab junction on the M4 highway, in coordination with the Aleppo governorate.

Officials said the corridors were allocated to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and the safe passage of urgent and vulnerable humanitarian cases.

YPG terror group raid injures several in Hasakah countryside

Several people were injured on Monday when the YPG terror group raided the village of al-Safa in the Hasakah countryside in northeastern Syria, as locals appealed for intervention by the Syrian army, Alikhbariah TV reported.

According to the outlet, the YPG terror group attacked civilians in the village, leaving several residents wounded.

The broadcaster said residents have made urgent appeals for the Syrian army to intervene following the YPG attack.

In a separate incident, Alikhbariah TV said three civilians from the same family were wounded when a landmine left behind by the YPG terror group exploded under their vehicle near the village of Jaada al-Samawat in the countryside of Ayn al-Arab, east of Aleppo.

SOURCE:AA
