Civilians in Syria’s Ayn al-Arab district of Aleppo province, which is under the occupation of the terrorist organisation YPG, have begun crossing a humanitarian corridor opened by the Syrian army, state media reported.

According to Syria’s state television, Alikhbaria Syria TV, families in Ayn al-Arab started using the “Nour Ali” humanitarian corridor, designated by the Operation Command of the Syrian army to ensure the safe exit of civilians.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

The Operations Committee announced on Sunday that two humanitarian corridors had been opened along the Raqqa-Hasakah-Aleppo axis.

Under the plan, the first corridor was established near the village of Tal Dawud on the Raqqa-Hasakah road in coordination with the Hasakah governorate. The second was opened near the village of Nour Ali at the Ayn al-Arab junction on the M4 highway, in coordination with the Aleppo governorate.

Officials said the corridors were allocated to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and the safe passage of urgent and vulnerable humanitarian cases.