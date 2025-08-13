No group in Lebanon is permitted to bear arms or rely on foreign backing, President Joseph Aoun told a senior Iranian official, days after the cabinet approved the objectives of a US-backed roadmap to disarm Hezbollah.

During a meeting on Wednesday in Beirut with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's top security body, Aoun warned against foreign interference in Lebanon's internal affairs, saying the country was open to cooperation with Iran but only within the bounds of national sovereignty and mutual respect.

"The friendship we seek with Iran must be with all Lebanese, not through one sect or component alone," Aoun said, according to a statement from his office.

He added that recent language used by some Iranian officials had not been helpful, and reaffirmed that the Lebanese state and its armed forces were solely responsible for safeguarding all citizens.

On Sunday, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry accused some Iranian officials of repeatedly overstepping by making unwarranted statements on Lebanese domestic issues, stressing that such behaviour “will not be tolerated by the Lebanese State under any circumstances.”

This came after Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said that Tehran “definitely opposes the disarmament of Hezbollah, as it has supported and continues to support the Lebanese people and the resistance.”

“Lebanon is a homeland for all its citizens, Christians and Muslims alike, and the Lebanese State, through its constitutional and security institutions, is responsible for protecting all its components,” Aoun said.

He stressed that Lebanon rejects any interference in its internal affairs “from any party” and wants its territory to remain “safe and stable in the interest of all Lebanese without discrimination.”