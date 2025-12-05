An international body tasked with governing Gaza under the next phase of the US-brokered ceasefire is expected to be announced by the end of the year, an Arab official and a Western diplomat said.
Under the ceasefire agreement, the authority — known as the Board of Peace and chaired by US President Donald Trump — will oversee Gaza’s reconstruction under a two-year, renewable UN mandate.
It is expected to include around a dozen Middle Eastern and Western leaders, the officials told the Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to comment publicly.
Also due to be announced is a committee of Palestinian technocrats responsible for day-to-day administration in post-war Gaza.
The Western diplomat, speaking by phone from Cairo, said this announcement would likely come when Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet later this month.
The ceasefire deal also establishes an armed International Stabilisation Force to provide security and oversee the disarmament of Hamas, a key Israeli demand.
The move would mark a significant step in implementing Trump’s 20-point plan for the territory, devastated by Israel’s two-year genocide.
The ceasefire, in place since 10 October, has been repeatedly strained by Israeli violations.
The first phase is nearing completion, though Hamas has yet to hand over the remains of the final Israeli hostage listed in the agreement.
The Arab official said discussions continue over which countries will participate in the stabilisation force, but expected deployment to begin in the first quarter of 2026.
A US official offered a similar timeline, saying "boots on the ground" could be a reality in early 2026.
Both officials said "extensive talks" with Hamas and Israel will begin immediately on the second phase, which is expected to be difficult.
Central issues include disarming Hamas — a step the group has not agreed to — and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from roughly half of Gaza as the international force deploys.
Funding for Gaza’s reconstruction has yet to be determined.
Palestinians have voiced concern about the limited Palestinian role in the new authority and the absence of a clear commitment to eventual statehood.
Netanyahu’s government rejects a Palestinian state, and the US-brokered plan contains only a vague provision suggesting a possible pathway under certain conditions.