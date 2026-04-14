WAR ON IRAN
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Macron urges Trump, Pezeshkian to restart peace talks
French President Emmanuel Macron urges US President Donald Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian to restart stalled Iran talks and prevent escalation.
Macron urges Trump, Pezeshkian to restart peace talks
France's Macron says urged Trump, Iran president to restart talks / REUTERS
3 hours ago

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has said he had urged US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, to resume stalled talks towards ending the Iran war.

"I urged the resumption of the negotiations suspended in Islamabad, the clearing up of misunderstandings, and the avoidance of any further escalation," the French president wrote on X on Tuesday, after speaking to both leaders on Monday.

"It is essential, in particular, that all parties strictly respect the ceasefire and that it include Lebanon," Macron said.

"It is equally important that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened unconditionally, without restrictions or tolls, as soon as possible," he added, referring to the key oil and gas shipping route where traffic has stalled since the start of the conflict.

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France and Britain will co-host a video conference on Friday with countries ready to contribute to a "purely defensive mission" to secure the Strait, Macron's office said earlier Tuesday.

Trump announced a blockade of Iranian ports along the Strait starting on Monday.

He did so after a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance returned from a meeting with Iranian officials in Pakistan without securing a deal to end the war, launched on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

RelatedTRT World - Macron says US‑Iran ceasefire must lead to wider regional peace, stability
SOURCE:AFP
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