France’s President Emmanuel Macron has said he had urged US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, to resume stalled talks towards ending the Iran war.

"I urged the resumption of the negotiations suspended in Islamabad, the clearing up of misunderstandings, and the avoidance of any further escalation," the French president wrote on X on Tuesday, after speaking to both leaders on Monday.

"It is essential, in particular, that all parties strictly respect the ceasefire and that it include Lebanon," Macron said.

"It is equally important that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened unconditionally, without restrictions or tolls, as soon as possible," he added, referring to the key oil and gas shipping route where traffic has stalled since the start of the conflict.