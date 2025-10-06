The US government shutdown entered its second week on Monday, with no sign of a deal between President Donald Trump's Republicans and Democrats to end the crisis.

With the government out of money since Wednesday and grinding to a halt, Senate Democrats looked set to vote against a House-passed temporary funding bill for a fifth time.

The hard line taken by Democrats marks a rare moment of leverage for the opposition party in a period when Trump and his ultra-loyal Republicans control every branch of government -- and Trump himself is accused of seeking to amass authoritarian-like powers.

With funding not renewed, non-critical services are being suspended.

Salaries for hundreds of thousands of public sector employees are set to be withheld from Friday, while military personnel could miss their paychecks from October 15.

And Trump has radically upped the ante by threatening to fire large numbers of government employees, rather than place them on temporary unpaid leave status as has been done in every other shutdown over the years.

Republicans are digging in their heels, with House Speaker Mike Johnson telling his members not even to come to Congress unless the Democrats cave.

"House Republicans think protecting the health care of everyday Americans is less important than their vacation," Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement.

"We strongly disagree."

Red herring

But Johnson said health funding was a red herring Democrats had wielded to force a shutdown, claiming to have addressed the issue in a sprawling domestic policy bill signed into law by Trump in July.

"Republicans are the party working around the clock every day to fix health care. It's not talking points for us. We've done it," Johnson told reporters at the US Capitol.