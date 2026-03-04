Iran's top security official, Ali Larijani, on Wednesday claimed that more than 500 American soldiers have been killed in the ongoing war that erupted on Saturday.

In a post on X, Larijani said US President Donald Trump had been swayed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “clownish antics,” accusing him of “dragging the American people into an unjust war with Iran.”

“Now he must calculate — with over 500 American soldiers killed in just the past few days, does America still come first — or Israel,” he wrote.

The Pentagon has announced the deaths of only six US servicemen since Saturday, four of them in Kuwait.

Larijani, who previously served as a senior adviser to Khamenei and currently heads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned in a cryptic message that the “story continues.”

“The martyrdom of Imam Khamenei will exact a heavy price from you. God willing,” he said.

His remarks came as fighting between Iran and the United States continues to intensify.