China has expressed "regret" over the expiration of the New START nuclear arms control treaty and called on the US to "actively" engage with Russia to preserve global strategic stability.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that the treaty had played a crucial role in maintaining the international nuclear disarmament framework and warned that its lapse could "negatively" affect the global nuclear order.

“China finds the expiration of the New START Treaty between the US and Russia regrettable,” Lin told reporters in Beijing.

He added that the agreement was “of great significance to uphold global strategic stability.”

Responding to concerns about nuclear weapons, Lin said that China remains “extremely prudent and responsible,” adhering to a defensive nuclear strategy.

He reiterated Beijing’s long-standing policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and its unconditional pledge not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states or nuclear-weapon-free zones.