Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that concessions on key issues for Moscow regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine are out of the question.
Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Ryabkov said Russia continues to adhere to the principles shared with the United States at a presidential meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, in August.
"There can be no concessions, no abandonment of our approaches to solving the key problems facing us, including in the context of the 'special military operation'. I emphasise that the various elements of the Anchorage agreements themselves represent compromise solutions," he said.
Ryabkov said Russia opposes public discussion of details of US President Donald Trump's plan for a Ukrainian settlement because such debate could harm the peace process.
"We are committed to the results of Anchorage and will continue to operate within these parameters, correlating current developments with the fundamental guidelines formulated by the two Presidents there," he said.
Asked about contacts between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ryabkov said they can be organised swiftly if needed.
American plan
Washington is currently engaged with both Moscow and Kiev on a new plan it has developed to end the war.
Russia launched its "special military operation" in February 2022 for what it calls the "denazification" and "demilitarisation" of Ukraine.
Besides limits on the Ukrainian military and blocking NATO membership, Moscow also wants the Russian language to receive official status in Ukraine.
Commenting on the state of relations with the US, Ryabkov said Washington’s actions remain "inconsistent" despite a stated shift towards normalisation.
"A certain set of Russian-American understandings was formed, which under certain conditions could serve as a foundation for subsequent comprehensive political and diplomatic settlement," he said.
However, he said, the continued delivery of weapons and intelligence to Kiev contradicts this process.
Ryabkov added that Russia understands the domestic complexities facing the US and is demonstrating patience in dialogue.
Russian-American ties remain at an early stage of normalisation, with no progress on resuming air traffic or the return of Russian diplomatic property.
Turning to the expiration of the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty (START) in February, Ryabkov warned that global security will sharply deteriorate if the US does not accept Russia’s proposal on restrictions after the treaty expires.
On 22 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was prepared to adhere to the central quantitative limitations under START for one year after its expiration on 5 February 2026, but only if Washington reciprocates.