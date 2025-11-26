Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that concessions on key issues for Moscow regarding the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine are out of the question.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Ryabkov said Russia continues to adhere to the principles shared with the United States at a presidential meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, in August.

"There can be no concessions, no abandonment of our approaches to solving the key problems facing us, including in the context of the 'special military operation'. I emphasise that the various elements of the Anchorage agreements themselves represent compromise solutions," he said.

Ryabkov said Russia opposes public discussion of details of US President Donald Trump's plan for a Ukrainian settlement because such debate could harm the peace process.

"We are committed to the results of Anchorage and will continue to operate within these parameters, correlating current developments with the fundamental guidelines formulated by the two Presidents there," he said.

Asked about contacts between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ryabkov said they can be organised swiftly if needed.

American plan

Washington is currently engaged with both Moscow and Kiev on a new plan it has developed to end the war.

Russia launched its "special military operation" in February 2022 for what it calls the "denazification" and "demilitarisation" of Ukraine.