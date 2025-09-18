TÜRKİYE
3 min read
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
"I applaud Türkiye on its efforts to continue to feed into new age of space exploration and technology development," former NASA official says.
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Robinson who met the Axiom crew in the US, said: “I hope this will be a growing trend, and we’ll have more and more Turkish astronauts in the future.” / AA
September 18, 2025

A former NASA official has praised Türkiye’s space achievements, saying she expects the country will send more astronauts into orbit after its first two spaceflights in 2024.

Kimberly Robinson, also chief executive of the US Space and Rocket Center, told Anadolu at Türkiye’s premier aviation, space, and technology festival TEKNOFEST: “I believe 53 countries have gone into space, and I just welcome Türkiye coming into space with the rest of us.”

Türkiye sent Col. Alper Gezeravci to the International Space Station on Axiom Space’s Ax-3 mission in January 2024, its first manned spaceflight. In June, Tuva Cihangir Atasever became the country’s second space traveler on Virgin Galactic’s suborbital Galactic 07 flight.

Robinson, who met the Axiom crew in the US, said: “I hope this will be a growing trend, and we’ll have more and more Turkish astronauts in the future.”

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025

Second golden age

Robinson said the world is experiencing a “second golden age” of space exploration, following the first era marked by the moon landings in the late 1960s.

“I am very excited about the future of space exploration,” she said, adding that NASA has huge plans to return humans to the moon, not just for days at a time but for long durations, and then to build the architecture to go onward to Mars.

RECOMMENDED

"I must say, as a veteran of NASA for many many years, I think space exploration is a wonderful endeavour," she said, noting that space exploration inspires young people to solve complex problems and develop technologies that improve life on Earth.

“It increases our prosperity and our quality of life, and I hope that this will continue to encourage the younger generation to get involved in space exploration and other endeavors,” she said.

Securing Türkiye’s future

Speaking about TEKNOFEST, held this year at Istanbul Ataturk Airport, Robinson said: “First of all, I just want to say how excited I am to be here. What a wonderful festival it is and what a great idea. I love the involvement by the young people. It is definitely securing the future of Türkiye to make sure that the young people are embracing technology and events like the TEKNOFEST.”

The festival, organised under the Ministry of Industry and Technology and the T3 Foundation, is billed as the world’s largest aviation, space, and technology event.

“It is wonderfully organised, and I applaud Türkiye on its efforts to continue to feed into the new age of space exploration and technology development,” Robinson said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence