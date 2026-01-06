US President Donald Trump urged House Republicans on Tuesday to maintain strict unity ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, warning that a failure to retain control of Congress would result in Democrats launching impeachment proceedings against him.

"You got to win the midterms, because if we don't win the midterms …. they'll find a reason to impeach me,” Trump told the House Republican Conference at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC.

He framed the upcoming elections in November as a matter of political survival and cautioned lawmakers that if the Republicans lose their majority, "I'll get impeached."

He contrasted the potential aggression with his own party's restraint, claiming Republicans should have impeached former President Joe Biden "for 100 different things" but did not because Democrats are "meaner."

Trump acknowledged the historical trend where the party in power typically loses seats during the midterms, expressing frustration that the pattern persists even when an administration has had a "successful year."