The Syrian government “has no conflict” with Syria’s Kurdish community, but with the YPG terror group, an Interior Ministry spokesperson has said.

“We have no problem with the Kurdish component, nor with any other component,” Noureddine al-Baba said in an interview aired on the Saudi television channel Al-Hadath on Thursday.

“Our problem is a political one with what is called the YPG,” he added.

Baba said Damascus sent “positive messages” to the Kurdish community in northeastern Syria since the start of its military campaign, adding that the Kurds had been subjected to “misleading propaganda” by the YPG.

He said the government also maintained communication channels with Arab tribes in the region and pursued peaceful solutions to avoid further “bloodshed,” he added.

The spokesperson pointed to the March 10 agreement with the YPG as a turning point, saying it was widely welcomed by Syrians and led to public celebrations in parts of northeastern Syria.

Those celebrations, he said, were later met with gunfire, arbitrary arrests and intimidation by YPG forces, including the detention of people who raised the Syrian flag, Baba said.

The YPG had previously failed to implement the March 10 2025, agreement with Damascus for the group’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Baba said the Syrian government continued negotiations under international and regional guarantees, including efforts led by the US and Saudi Arabia, accusing the YPG of failing to respond to the initiative and escalating its attacks.

He cited sniper fire on civilians in Aleppo and mortar shelling of residential and commercial areas by the YPG as reasons for launching “limited” military operations against the group in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods.