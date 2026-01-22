The Syrian government “has no conflict” with Syria’s Kurdish community, but with the YPG terror group, an Interior Ministry spokesperson has said.
“We have no problem with the Kurdish component, nor with any other component,” Noureddine al-Baba said in an interview aired on the Saudi television channel Al-Hadath on Thursday.
“Our problem is a political one with what is called the YPG,” he added.
Baba said Damascus sent “positive messages” to the Kurdish community in northeastern Syria since the start of its military campaign, adding that the Kurds had been subjected to “misleading propaganda” by the YPG.
He said the government also maintained communication channels with Arab tribes in the region and pursued peaceful solutions to avoid further “bloodshed,” he added.
The spokesperson pointed to the March 10 agreement with the YPG as a turning point, saying it was widely welcomed by Syrians and led to public celebrations in parts of northeastern Syria.
Those celebrations, he said, were later met with gunfire, arbitrary arrests and intimidation by YPG forces, including the detention of people who raised the Syrian flag, Baba said.
The YPG had previously failed to implement the March 10 2025, agreement with Damascus for the group’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
Baba said the Syrian government continued negotiations under international and regional guarantees, including efforts led by the US and Saudi Arabia, accusing the YPG of failing to respond to the initiative and escalating its attacks.
He cited sniper fire on civilians in Aleppo and mortar shelling of residential and commercial areas by the YPG as reasons for launching “limited” military operations against the group in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods.
“These were operations of necessity to protect civilians,” he said, adding that they were carried out quickly and with minimal damage, citing cooperation from local residents.
Baba said Damascus distinguishes between the YPG leadership and rank-and-file members, noting that many joined under pressure or economic hardship.
“Anyone not involved in bloodshed is welcome”
The spokesperson said that the Syrian government “welcomes” defectors who “were not involved in bloodshed.”
“Anyone whose hands are not stained with blood is welcome,” Baba said. “They chose the option of the homeland and the Syrian state.”
He added that the government plans to announce reconciliation measures for former YPG members, saying their experience could be used by state institutions.
Baba reiterated that the Interior Ministry’s role following military advances focused on securing public and private property, protecting vital facilities and restoring security to allow civilians to return home.
The interview came after the Syrian Presidency said on Tuesday that a “mutual understanding” has been reached with the YPG regarding the future of the Hasakah province.
The Defence Ministry also announced a four-day ceasefire with the YPG on Tuesday. However, the YPG launched a series of attacks on Syrian positions on the first day of the truce, killing 11 soldiers and injuring 25 others.