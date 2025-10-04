A federal appeals court has ruled the Trump administration’s attempt to end birthright citizenship is likely unconstitutional.

In a 100‑page ruling, the First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Boston court’s injunction blocking the Trump administration’s executive order to narrow birthright citizenship, siding with the plaintiff states.

"Our nation's history of efforts to restrict birthright citizenship — from Dred Scott in the decade before the Civil War to the attempted justification for the enforcement of the Chinese Exclusion Act in Wong Kim Ark — has not been a proud one," the court's chief justice wrote in the ruling on Friday.

"Indeed, those efforts each have been rejected, once by the people through constitutional amendment in 1868 and once by the court relying on the same amendment three decades later, and at a time when tensions over immigration were also high," the court added.

“The lessons of history”