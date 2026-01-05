Two Palestinians were killed and five others wounded in the collapse of a residential building damaged in earlier Israeli attacks in central Gaza, the Civil Defence said.

The agency said on Monday that civil defence crews recovered the bodies of a father and his 8-year-old son from beneath a 4-story building that collapsed in the Maghazi refugee camp. Five other people were injured in the incident.

It said search operations continued for other people believed to be trapped under the rubble of the building.

According to the agency, the structure had sustained damage during earlier Israeli air strikes and fully collapsed following renewed bombardment targeting the eastern areas of the camp.

In recent days, the Israeli military has intensified air strikes and demolition operations in the eastern parts of Gaza, areas the army still controls under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10.