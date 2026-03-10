The UAE is weighing a major financial strike against Iran for launching over 1,000 drones and missiles towards Emirati soil.
Media reports say officials in Abu Dhabi are considering freezing billions in Iranian assets.
The UAE is also planning to target Tehran’s shadow companies and currency exchanges that help Iran navigate a sanctions-ridden international trade system.
Iran claims that US forces utilise regional bases to launch attacks against the country, deeming those facilities “legitimate targets” for retaliation.
A freeze of Iranian assets in the UAE will significantly prevent Tehran from accessing foreign currency and global trade networks.
It will have severe consequences for Iran’s economy, which was already reeling under immense pressure even before the latest spree of US-Israeli strikes.
For years, the Gulf states have pursued economic ties with Iran in hopes of easing regional tensions.
But recent escalations seem to have changed that calculus, analysts say.
“The Gulf strategy towards Iran has changed over the past decade to one of economic engagement in the hope of improving the leverage to reduce tensions and risk of conflict," Timothy Ash, an associate fellow at Chatham House, tells TRT World.
The UAE has implicitly allowed a number of Iranian businesses and individuals to operate in the shadows, away from the sanctions spotlight cast by the treasury departments of Western governments.
Iran uses shell companies registered in Dubai’s free-trade zones to mask the origin of its oil.
Tehran circumvents the Western sanctions by sending oil, mostly to Beijing, in ‘dark-fleet tankers’ against payments in the yuan via second-tier Chinese banks.
But Ash says the UAE’s approach towards economic engagement with Iran has backfired.
“With the pre-emptive strikes that went through multiple gears of escalation and then retaliation from Iran at Gulf states, that strategy has failed,” he says.
Iran now sees the conflict as existential, which, in turn, is driving its aggressive response.
“Arguably for Iran, the war is about survival. Hence, it’s lashing out wherever it could,” Ash says.
The UAE’s potential freezing of Iran-linked assets can mirror the West’s actions against Russia.
The US and European powers froze Russian central bank reserves, cutting Moscow's war funding.
Pointing out the difference in approach, Ash says Gulf states once criticised the West for freezing the assets of the Central Bank of Russia to browbeat Moscow into ending the war against Ukraine.
Now, they are considering the same move against Iran, he says.
Size of Iranian assets
The scale of Iranian assets in the UAE is “substantial”, analysts say.
No official figure is available, but estimates range high, says Radosław Fiedler, a professor at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poland.
“It could be $20 billion to $50 billion or more,” he tells TRT World.
The figure he quotes includes Iran-linked trade, real estate, gold, and corporate accounts.
Bilateral trade between the UAE and Iran tells part of the story.
Annual UAE-Iran trade is about $27 billion, with Emirati exports to Tehran amounting to $22 billion.
Fiedler says the amount is up fourfold since 2018, when the US left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal that Iran signed with six global powers to limit its nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.
Media reports describe "billions of dollars" in freezable assets in the UAE – something that is “almost certainly a conservative framing” of a much larger economic footprint, says Fiedler.
The UAE has long been Iran's gateway to the world. Iran-linked entities conduct business through “hundreds of shell companies” in the UAE that sell oil, petrochemicals, and other commodities to global buyers.
“Informal hawala and currency exchange networks move dollars for Iranian entities entirely outside the formal banking system, bypassing (global) restrictions that bar Iran from international correspondent banking,” he says.
Hawala describes a network of brokers who settle debts outside traditional banking channels across borders without moving physical cash.
The net result of the maze of companies is stunning.
“When crude oil is excluded, Iran's bilateral trade with the UAE is nearly on par with China — an extraordinary outcome for a country under maximum-pressure sanctions," Fiedler says.
The UAE allows this in self-interest, as Abu Dhabi balances its US military alliance with Iran ties.
A large Iranian diaspora of about 400,000 people forms the backbone of the UAE workforce, while Iranian capital boosts the Emirati property market.
Fiedler calls it a multi-vector strategy.
“UAE policymakers long calculated that economic accommodation reduced the probability of Iranian military action against Emirati infrastructure,” he says.
But strikes on Dubai’s airport and a few other places since the beginning of the Iran war have changed that.
Therefore, a financial crackdown on Iran-linked businesses may expose the UAE to risks.
Freezing assets can spark further Iranian attacks on key infrastructure, such as ports and refineries, analysts say.
The UAE’s real estate market can face a slump, while its image as a neutral destination for investments and tourists from around the world remains at stake.
“The deeper irony is that the UAE’s shadow financial ties with Iran were tolerated precisely because they were profitable and stabilising,” Fiedler says.
“They now risk becoming a strategic liability on both fronts simultaneously.”