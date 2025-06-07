US
Musk suggests US needs new political party to represent most Americans as feud with Trump mounts
Trump brushed off the idea of having a call with Musk to ease the tensions, saying his former ally "totally lost it."
The public spat started last week when Musk criticised Trump's spending bill, shortly before he left his government position as head of DOGE. / Reuters
June 7, 2025

Billionaire Elon Musk has said that the US needs another political party to represent the majority of Americans, while President Donald Trump brushed off talks with his once-close ally as the feud between the two mounts further.

Musk on Friday suggested that the US needed a new political party to represent what he claims to be "80 percent" of Americans in the middle.

"The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle!" Musk said on his social media platform X.

"And exactly 80% of people agree… This is fate."

Musk's statement was in a quoted retweet of a poll he posted on June 5, asking whether or not the US needs a new political party.

About 5.6 million people voted in the poll, and the final results were that 80.4 percent were in favour of having a new party in the US.

In a follow-up retweet of the same poll, Musk said "The America Party", likely in reference to the said party.

Bromance no longer

On the other hand, Trump said he is not interested in having a call with Musk to ease the tensions and even considers ditching the Tesla he bought at the peak of their bromance.

"Honestly, I've been so busy working on China, working on Russia, working on Iran... I'm not thinking about Elon Musk, I just wish him well," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to his New Jersey golf club late Friday.

He later told Fox News that Musk "totally lost it."

He also said that he is not worried about Musk's suggestion to form a new political party, saying he has strong support from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The public spat started last week when Musk criticised Trump's spending bill, shortly before he left his government position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The spat between the two went nuclear this week, when Musk accused Trump of being on the disgraced Jeffery Epstein's files, which are still sealed.

With the power of the US government behind him, Trump struck back, threatening to terminate Musk's government contracts and subsidies.

SOURCE:TRT World
