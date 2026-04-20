Spain’s foreign minister has said that Israel is applying the same military strategy in southern Lebanon as in Gaza, while insisting it cannot maintain normal relations with the European Union amid ongoing human rights violations.

Jose Manuel Albares told public broadcaster RTVE on Monday that the situation in Lebanon reflects a pattern of “preventing normal life for Lebanese citizens, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, the blatant violation of international law, orders for the forced displacement of the population so they cannot return, as well as attacks by both sides on the UN force in Lebanon.”

All of this, according to the minister, points to Israel seeking control over part of a sovereign state.

“This would be very serious for the stability of the Middle East and for Israel’s own security,” Albares warned, adding that Israel “is leading the Middle East towards a perpetual war.”

He also reiterated Spain’s push for the EU to suspend its Association Agreement with Israel, which he will argue for at Tuesday’s foreign ministers’ meeting.

“Israel has to understand that it cannot have a normal relationship when human rights are being flagrantly violated,” he added.