President Claudia Sheinbaum has rejected any possibility of US military intervention in Mexico following the latest remarks by US President Donald Trump about launching strikes against drug cartels.

"Not going to happen," Sheinbaum said bluntly at a news conference on Tuesday, dismissing Trump’s comments.

"But I have said on every occasion that we can collaborate, that they can help us with information they may have, but we operate in our territory, we do not accept an intervention from any foreign government," she said.

Her remarks came after Trump said on Monday that "it’s OK with me," when asked whether he would consider authorising strikes inside Mexico to target drug-trafficking networks.

Since the start of his second term in January, Trump has repeatedly raised the possibility of military intervention on Mexican soil.

One of his early decrees labelled drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, followed by comments suggesting the Mexican government has been overwhelmed by criminal groups.

Trump has also claimed that Sheinbaum is "afraid" of the cartels and has hinted at potential military or covert operations inside Mexico.