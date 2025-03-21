TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye condemns destruction of Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza
Foreign Ministry calls on international community to take concrete, deterrent measures against Israeli actions.
00:00
Türkiye condemns destruction of Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza
Ministry calls on the international community to take concrete and deterrent measures against Israel’s actions. / AA
March 21, 2025

Türkiye has strongly condemned the destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, which was built by Türkiye and operated by local authorities as a cancer treatment center.

"We condemn the destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital by Israel," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry described the attack as part of a broader policy aimed at making Gaza uninhabitable.

"The deliberate targeting of a hospital providing healthcare services to civilians in Gaza is part of Israel’s policy to render Gaza unlivable and force the Palestinian people into displacement.”

It called on the international community to take concrete and deterrent measures against Israel’s actions.

RECOMMENDED

“Systematic state terrorism"

"We urge the international community to take firm and effective steps against Israel’s unlawful attacks and systematic state terrorism," the ministry stated.

The statement also held Israeli leaders responsible for ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

"All those responsible for the genocide in Palestine, particularly (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, will sooner or later be held accountable before international law," it said.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

Explore
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu