The World Food Program (WFP) has issued a stark warning that food aid for millions of Sudanese refugees across four neighbouring countries could be cut off within the next two months without an urgent injection of new funding.

Over four million refugees who have fled Sudan’s ongoing civil war are at risk, according to Shaun Hughes, WFP’s Emergency Coordinator for the Sudan Regional Crisis.

"Unless new funding is secured, all refugees will face assistance cuts in the coming months," Shaun Hughes, the WFP's emergency coordinator for the Sudan regional crisis, told a Geneva press briefing, calling for $200 million over six months.

"In the case of four countries — that's the Central African Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia and Libya — WFP's operations are now so severely underfunded that all support could cease in the coming months as resources run dry," he said, clarifying later that this could happen within two months.

Catastrophic levels of hunger