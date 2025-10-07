The Qatar Fund for Development has donated $10 million to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) to support its core services for Palestinian refugees across the region, the agency announced.

"Thank you to the Qatar Fund for Development for its generous contribution of $10 million to UNRWA," the agency expressed gratitude for the contribution in a post on X on Monday.

"This support enables us to continue delivering essential services, including education and health care, to Palestine refugees throughout the region," it added.

The agency also reiterated its commitment to "support those who need it the most."

The agency provides education, health, and social services to Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

This funding comes amid an acute financial crisis that has threatened UNRWA's ability to maintain its operations.

The agency has repeatedly warned of the impact of funding shortages on the humanitarian situation, particularly in Gaza, where nearly 2 million Palestinians are suffering from war, starvation, and siege.