WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Qatar Fund donates $10M to UNRWA, UN agency says
"This support enables us to continue delivering essential services, including education and health care, to Palestine refugees throughout the region," UNRWA says.
Qatar Fund donates $10M to UNRWA, UN agency says
Since March 2, Israel has closed all crossings into Gaza, blocking the entry of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid. / AA Archive
October 7, 2025

The Qatar Fund for Development has donated $10 million to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) to support its core services for Palestinian refugees across the region, the agency announced.

"Thank you to the Qatar Fund for Development for its generous contribution of $10 million to UNRWA," the agency expressed gratitude for the contribution in a post on X on Monday.

"This support enables us to continue delivering essential services, including education and health care, to Palestine refugees throughout the region," it added.

The agency also reiterated its commitment to "support those who need it the most."

The agency provides education, health, and social services to Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

This funding comes amid an acute financial crisis that has threatened UNRWA's ability to maintain its operations.

The agency has repeatedly warned of the impact of funding shortages on the humanitarian situation, particularly in Gaza, where nearly 2 million Palestinians are suffering from war, starvation, and siege.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - First round of Hamas–mediator talks end in 'positive atmosphere' — Egypt media

Genocide and blockade

Since March 2, Israel has closed all crossings into Gaza, blocking the entry of food, medicine, and humanitarian aid.

While limited aid convoys are occasionally allowed in, they fall far short of meeting the population's needs, and the aid seekers have found themselves under threat by Israeli forces.

The UNRWA has also reported that many aid trucks are looted by armed groups, which the Gaza authorities accuse Israel of protecting.

Israel has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage so far in besieged Gaza.

It has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference