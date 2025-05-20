Protesters have interrupted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's testimony before a Senate committee to denounce Washington's support for Israel amid its genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

Rubio was on Tuesday addressing the Senate Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committees on the proposed State Department budget for fiscal year 2026 when two activists shouted slogans condemning US policy.

Both protestors were removed by security.

There were also protests before Rubio entered the room.

"Stop the genocide," "Sanction Israel," and "Start feeding the children!" protestors affiliated with CODEPINK, a group advocating peace and human rights, yelled as Rubio was entering the hearing.

Committee chairman Jim Risch had earlier warned of "zero tolerance" for disruptions, threatening custody and year-long bans for any protester attempting to engage with lawmakers.

The disruption follows mounting criticism of US military aid to Israel.

Genocidal war

The Israeli army has been carrying out genocide against Gaza since October 2023, reportedly killing nearly 64,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children — including some 11,000 people feared buried under debris of bombed homes — rejecting international demands for a ceasefire, and weaponising food aid.