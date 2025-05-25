TÜRKİYE
In pictures: Istanbul unites for 3-year-old Ali Asaf, cancer survivor hero
Diagnosed with leukaemia at just 8 months old, Ali Asaf beat the odds and thousands gather in Istanbul to celebrate his courage with a sky full of balloons.
Sancaktepe Mayor Alper Yegin thanked the crowd for their support and wished healing to all children battling cancer. / AA
May 25, 2025

Thousands of people gathered in Istanbul’s Sancaktepe district to release colourful balloons into the sky in support of Ali Asaf Demir, a young boy who defeated cancer at the age of 3, after his father made a heartfelt appeal on social media.

Ali Asaf, the son of Esra and Samet Demir, was diagnosed with leukaemia when he was just 8 months old.

After two years of intensive treatment and a bone marrow transplant, Ali Asaf recovered, bringing immense relief and joy to his family.

To celebrate this milestone, father Samet Demir posted a message on social media: “Friends, we don’t have a big circle. My son beat cancer and wants to release balloons. Will you come?”

The post quickly went viral, and many people expressed their desire to join in and show support for the family.

As a result, an event was organised at Sancaktepe Meydan Park on Sunday.

Thousands of people showed up to share in the family’s joy. Hundreds of motorcyclists arrived in a convoy, carrying balloons.

After a concert, Ali Asaf and his family came up on stage. The young survivor was given a red cape by Sancaktepe Mayor Alper Yegin, symbolising his bravery.

Then, along with all the participants, 3-year-old Ali Asaf released colourful balloons into the sky.

His father, Samet Demir, could not hold back tears during the moment.

After the event, attendees took photos with Ali Asaf.

A bride and groom even came to the park right after their wedding ceremony to join in the celebration.

