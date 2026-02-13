Beijing will take "all necessary measures" against foreign espionage activities, the foreign ministry said on Friday, after the US spy agency issued a recruitment video targeting Chinese military personnel.

The CIA's Chinese-language video, published on the agency's YouTube channel on Thursday, appears to target disaffected officers and appeals for information on China's leaders and armed forces.

China's foreign ministry condemned what it called "anti-China forces" and vowed action to protect national security.

"China will take all necessary measures to resolutely combat infiltration and sabotage activities of foreign anti-China forces and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press conference when asked about the CIA video.

He did not provide any details on the measures Beijing could take.

The video depicts a fictional Chinese officer deciding to contact the US intelligence agency after concluding that "the only thing leaders are protecting is their own interest" and that "their power is based on countless lies".

It shows the officer at home with his family, then driving past a checkpoint in pouring rain before taking out a laptop in the car and typing on it as he says: "Picking this path is my way of fighting for my family and my country."