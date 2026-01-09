China has said it is “deeply concerned” over the current situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, urging Israel against escalation.
“We oppose any act that harms civilians and violates international law,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing on Friday.
“China hopes the ceasefire agreement will be implemented in Gaza, humanitarian crisis will be eased and stability will be restored as soon as possible,” Mao said, responding to Israeli air strikes in Gaza which killed 15 Palestinians a day earlier.
Urging Israel “in particular,” Mao said relevant parties should “exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.”
At least 15 Palestinians, including five children, have been killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza since Thursday morning, despite a ceasefire agreement, according to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa.
Palestinian health officials said Israel targeted tents housing displaced people, homes and a school across Gaza.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said despite the ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, Israeli violations have continued, with 425 Palestinians killed and 1,206 injured in the breaches.