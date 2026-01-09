China has said it is “deeply concerned” over the current situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, urging Israel against escalation.

“We oppose any act that harms civilians and violates international law,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing on Friday.

“China hopes the ceasefire agreement will be implemented in Gaza, humanitarian crisis will be eased and stability will be restored as soon as possible,” Mao said, responding to Israeli air strikes in Gaza which killed 15 Palestinians a day earlier.

Urging Israel “in particular,” Mao said relevant parties should “exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.”